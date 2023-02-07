Halle Bailey and DDG attend 20th Century Studio's

Halle Bailey and DDG Spark Breakup Rumors

By Devin
  02.07.2023

There may be trouble in paradise for Halle Bailey and DDG.

The couple has social media buzzing over rumors of a breakup. It all started after fans noticed that DDG unfollowed his girlfriend on Instagram and removed photos of her from his page. He also posted and deleted a cryptic tweet that some believe was about Halle.

“all these girls the same [crying emoji] ain’t no way,” he wrote, leading some fans to speculate that she cheated on him.

After the breakup report surfaced, DDG refollowed Halle. As for Halle, she still follows him and a photo of them remains on her Instagram page.

Things appeared to be good a week ago when Halle publicly professed her love for DDG. “i love my man ngl,” she tweeted.

The two recently vacationed together to Dubai for the Beyoncé concert during the opening of Atlantis The Royal, but they were not seen together during Grammy week, including the Roc Nation Brunch and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, which Halle attended with her sister Chloe.

The Little Mermaid star and “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper first sparked romance rumors a year ago after they were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Day.

They went public with their relationship in March 2022 when DDG surprised his girlfriend with a diamond necklace for her 22nd birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest ❤️ love you forever 🥺💎 @hallebailey,” he wrote.

