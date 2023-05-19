New Music Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and

Future Joins Toosii For New "Favorite Song (Toxic Version)" Track / 05.19.2023

After treating fans with two separate music videos and even a performance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Toosii’s hard work promoting “Favorite Song” paid off as it grabbed a top 10 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this week. The New York-born singer isn’t quite done yet giving his hit the star treatment.

Today (May 19), Toosii decided to revamp the track and put a toxic twist on it, and he tapped Future to help him get the job done. Titled “Favorite Song (Toxic Version),” the freshly released offering includes a brand-new verse from the “March Madness” rapper, where he tells his love interest everything she wants to hear:

“These b**ches too smart to compete with you (Smart), I’ma leave her right now if she mention you/ Only f**kin’ on her just to get to you, only f**kin’ on her ’cause we’re missin’ you/ Got to pour out more syrup to get over you, see you tired of me constantly hurtin’ you/ Feel like true love is the virtue, can’t deny I bring out the best in you/ You know I’m pressed ’bout you, I bring the freak out you.”

Toosii also recently announced the full tracklist for this forthcoming project, NAUJOUR. The debut album will house guest appearances from Khalid, 21 Savage, and more across 19 total tracks.

Future’s most recent project was April 2022’s I NEVER LIKED YOU. The project marked his ninth studio album and originally came with assists from Kanye West, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. Days later, he released the extended edition, adding on six songs and new features from Babyface Ray, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Young Scooter.

Be sure to press play on Toosii’s brand-new “Favorite Song (Toxic Version)” track featuring Future down below.