Key Glock Got That "Work" In New Video / 05.24.2023

Since he stepped on the music scene back in 2016, Key Glock has applied pressure with every release and is only elevating with time. The Memphis rapper not only has a poise for greatness in this space, he continuously proves himself by holding his own weight on his projects with no features. As he would say, “Key Glock feat. Glizock” or something of sort. When it comes to videos, they are essential to artists’ post marketing strategy and he understands this concept very well.

His third studio album, Glockoma 2, was released three months ago and is still in rotation on the charts. Today (May 24), the Paper Route Empire affiliate continues his onslaught with a visual for “Work.”

The two-minute video shows Glock flexing on his haters at ease, conducting business meetings with his people and overly lit clips from his sold out Glockoma Tour. The catchy beat and flow of his rhymes makes “Work” an easy stand-out cut from the LP. “Wake up, no pancakes, just syrup/Ten toes down, yeah, I stay on alert/I get it in like the first and the third/This s**t I got on, it came out the dirt/All of this money, I feel like I’m cursed/

I lost my dawg, every day this s**t hurt/His voice in my head keep on tellin’ me work,” he raps.

Glockoma 2 serves as the follow up to Key Glock’s PRE5L EP and he is just getting started. He has already had Paper Route Empire on his back since the death of his cousin and labelmate, Young Dolph, but the work is just getting started. If you have not tapped in with Glockoma 2 yet, make sure you do yourself a favor and stream on your favorite streaming service. In the meantime, check out Glock’s “Work” video below!

