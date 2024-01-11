News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Key Glock Shares Action-Packed "Let's Go" Trailer Starring Alix Lapri / 01.11.2024

On Wednesday (Jan. 10) evening, Key Glock dropped a teaser clip for his viral track “Let’s Go.” Directed by Chris Villa, the video starred “Power Book II: Ghost” actor Alix Lapri.

The song originally appeared on Glock’s third studio album, Glockoma 2 (Deluxe), which debuted back in June 2023. The project also featured records like “No Hook,” “Presidential Rolex,” and “Penny.” Meanwhile, production was handled by the likes of Teddy Walton, Tay Keith, Bankroll Got It, and DY Krazy, to mention a few.

“It’s the mood I’ve been in lately,” the Memphis native told Esquire about the LP. “I’ve been real aggressive, not like violently, but more motivated than ever, you know what I’m saying? I have big expectations of myself. I’m just ready. I feel like I haven’t even dropped any music yet. It feels like I’m about to shoot to another level.”

In support of the album, Glock hit the road for his “Glockoma Tour.” The trek began in March 2023 in Atlanta and included stops in Boston, Queens, Chicago, Dallas, and Portland before concluding in April of that year in Nashville.

Watch the clip for “Let’s Go” below.

Since Glockoma 2 came out, Glock put out a slew of singles. August 2023 saw the release of “No Amiris” with Peezy. The following month, he shared “No Hook 2,” “Murder & Millions,” and “One Me,” which unofficially formed Glocktober.

Last week, Keith hinted at an LP with the “Russian Cream” rapper. On Jan. 3, a fan tweeted at the beatmaker: “You really out here working and been putting in work. Much success to you. Can’t wait to see [what you’re] working on with [Key Glock].”

He responded, “We got so much unreleased in the vault. [We] might drop the project.” The pair previously teamed up on tracks like “In And Outta Town,” “Since 6ix,” and “Ambition For Cash.”