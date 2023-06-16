News Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Diddy Upholds His $1 Million Donation Promise To Jackson State University / 06.16.2023

Diddy has made good on a pledge he made almost a year ago. He promised to donate $1 million to Jackson State University’s athletics program and has now done just that. The announcement comes at a time when the university is on the verge of experiencing a void left by the departure of former head football coach Deion Sanders.

At a recent meeting, JSU’s interim President Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony confirmed the major commitment, as reported by HBCU Gameday. She revealed that the pledge was set to be delivered in three installments. The first in the amount of $332,000 is expected to be deposited directly into the university’s athletic fund next week.

Combs first announced his hefty donation during the 2022 BET Awards ceremony. At the time, Sanders was still the head coach of Jackson State’s football team and they were enjoying a successful run, clinching its second-consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) title with a record of 12-1.

During his acceptance speech, joined by Babyface and Kanye West, the legendary musician and entrepreneur declared, “Before I leave, I want to donate $1 million to Howard University. Also, I’m going to drop another $1 million on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us.” The dual donations amplified the New York native’s commitment to supporting HBCUs.

With Sanders’ move to Colorado last December, some questioned whether Diddy would uphold his promise to Jackson State. However, the recent affirmation quashes all doubts and showcases the enduring effect of Sanders’ tenure at the university with Combs’ million-dollar donation set to be a game-changer for the institution’s athletics program.

The move is a testament to the broader impact of celebrity involvement in HBCUs that see their fair share of star donations. Notably, Ja Rule also pledged a portion of his proceeds from his 1,000 1-of-1 NFTs to support several HBCUs including the Jackson State.