New Music David M. Benett Contributor via Getty Images Jorja Smith Calls On Nia Archives For "Little Things" Remix / 06.16.2023

Jorja Smith set the summer on fire with her hit “Little Things.” Now, she’s adding fuel to the flame with an electrifying remix of the track, tapping into the talents of rising U.K.-based DJ Nia Archives.

With the early 2023 release of “Try Me,” Smith marked a powerful comeback after a brief intermission. Not only did the soulful track announce her return, but it also signaled the imminent arrival of her upcoming album. Following the captivating single, she struck gold with “Little Things,” which set the streets ablaze as a certified summertime anthem.

The remixed version retains the seductive allure of the artist’s sultry vocals and the song’s suggestive lyrics, all served up with an increased dose of head-banging energy tailor-made for raves and clubs worldwide. The track’s transformation into a high-octane anthem underscores Archives’ signature touch, hinting at the evolution of the jungle and D&B genres.

Accompanying the remix release, an enticing visual features Archives and Smith set against a backdrop of the DJ decks. The vibe is reminiscent of a recently circulated viral clip that captured the “Nobody But You” singer in a spontaneous performance at an impromptu London rave.

The singer-songwriter has a noteworthy history of championing fellow rising women in the U.K.’s music industry. In 2020, her collaboration with Enny on “Peng Black Girls” took a stand for female empowerment and excellence. Now, she’s renewing that commitment by joining forces with the Leeds-born DJ for a fresh take on the record.

Jorja Smith’s decision to collaborate with Archives, a rising force in the U.K.’s jungle music scene, offers an appealing preview of her own musical evolution. While always grounded in her passion for diverse club sounds, the artist seems to be exploring fresh influences and pushing her boundaries. As such, her latest collaboration not only reinvigorates “Little Things” but also adds an exciting twist that points to the potential future of her sound.

Her third studio album, falling or flying, is set to debut on Sept. 23. The 16-song project arrives two years removed from 2021’s Be Right Back and via her own record label, FAMM. Before that, the songstress saw breakout success with her 2018 album Lost & Found.