News JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images and JMEnternational / Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Jorja Smith And More To Appear On 'The Color Purple' Soundtrack / 11.27.2023

The official soundtrack for the film adaptation of The Color Purple is set to release on Dec. 15. It will arrive ahead of the movie’s theater debut on Dec. 25.

The star-studded album, presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, WaterTower Music, and gamma., features a lineup of A-list artists. Megan Thee Stallion, Coco Jones, Keyshia Cole, Jorja Smith, Alicia Keys and Halle Bailey are among the many who contributed to the project.

The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) is set to combine performances from the Blitz Bazawule-directed movie and original tracks influenced by the musical. Notable inclusions are a duet by Usher and H.E.R., and a special remix by Missy Elliott. The film’s end credit song, performed by Fantasia — who also stars as Celie — was written and produced by The-Dream.

Alicia Keys’ “Lifeline,” the lead single of the soundtrack, came out today (Nov. 27). The LP’s production team includes Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders and Larry Jackson of gamma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Color Purple (@thecolorpurple)

Jackson expressed pride in the project in the official press release. He stated, “The Color Purple, in its many iterations, is unquestionably hallowed ground in Black culture… We wanted to bring an equally adventurous, creative take to this expanded soundtrack.”

He added, “Complementing the fabulously infectious musical moments of the new film, we wanted to further celebrate the stories of the film’s protagonists with additional current, contemporary songs that thematically spoke to their relatable experiences and struggles.”

The movie’s album will also boast guest appearances from Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Taraji P. Henson, and more.

Notably, The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) joins the list of several other projects Megan has been involved in this year. In August, A24 tapped the Houston rapper for D**ks: The Musical, which is slated to hit streaming platforms on Wednesday (Nov. 29). She also led the soundtrack with “Out Alpha The Alpha.”