DDG, NLE Choppa & BIA

Screenshot from DDG’s “I’m Geekin (Remix) visual via YouTube

DDG Tags NLE Choppa & BIA For Viral "I'm Geekin (Remix)"

By Ahmad Davis
  /  06.17.2023

DDG is back with a star-studded remix to his viral track “I’m Geekin,” featuring NLE Choppa and BIA.

The new remix is coming on the heels of the song’s TikTok success due to its infectious beat and jaw-dropping lyrics. The raunchy chorus and verse from the Pontiac, Michigan-bred rapper have led to the song’s rise on all playlists. The popular internet sensation has been the topic of conversation for his public relationships, and now his music is reclaiming attention.

This new record led to the announcement of his forthcoming album, Maybe It’s Me…, set to release on July 14. This will follow his 2022 release, It’s Not Me It’s You. The video for his new remix is a fun alternative to his original track and other version featuring breakout rapper Luh Tyler.

The Michigan-raised emcee starts the track with his smooth flow before the energetic verse from Memphis star NLE Choppa comes in. Furthermore, BIA has been crowned with the best verse by fans of the song on social media. The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper says, “Honestly waiting when I’m gonna lose it,” confidently on the new fiery remix to his popular track.

“I’m Geekin” has increased streams significantly since its spring release. It has continued to trend in the top 10 on TikTok Music’s US Top Tracks Chart, where the slowed-down version has maintained a steady position for several weeks. It has also seen well over 700 million views on original TikTok creates, rapidly rising each day. Overall, “I’m Geekin” and its remixes have amassed over 24.5 million streams.

Most notably making headlines following his break-up with Rubi Rose and his new relationship with Halle Bailey, DDG is using his music to address all comments. Now, his upcoming album is the topic of conversation. His consistency as an artist can no longer be denied.

Watch the dynamic visual for his BIA and NLE Choppa-assisted track “I’m Geekin (Remix)” below via Epic Records.

New Music
BIA
DDG
NLE Choppa
BIA
DDG
NLE Choppa

