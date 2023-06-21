News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Hit-Boy Admits To Producing Beats For Adult Films / 06.21.2023

On Monday (June 19), Hit-Boy surprised fans with a revealing insight into his early career, one that took place in an unexpected industry. Before curating sounds for music titans such as Beyoncé and Nas, he was setting the rhythm for adult film scenes.

While going down memory lane, Hit unfolded his uncharted beginnings via Twitter. “The part of my journey I never told no one. My cousin Phashon, RIP, used to direct porn when I was younger. He used to buy beats from me for the score to his films,” he shared, taking his followers down a hidden avenue of his past.

The Grammy award-winning producer, aiming for a Dr. Dre-esque sound at the time, even included a snippet of a beat used in a scene featuring an adult actress named Pinky. He wrote, “He bought this beat from me for a Pinky scene when I was 18. I was trying to make Dr. Dre type beats.”

His candidness sparked widespread reactions from his fanbase. Some applauded Hit-Boy’s transparency, while others seemed shocked by this unexpected career detour. Regardless, his transition from racking up production credits in adult films to working on A-list music albums was unanimously hailed as a unique achievement.

The following day, on Tuesday (June 20), the producer shared, “I might be the only person in the world to ever go from scoring Pinky videos to Beyoncé albums.” The statement highlighted the unusual path of his remarkable progression.

Recently, Hit-Boy reunited with his father Big Hit, who’s fresh out of prison, for their collaborative album, SURF OR DROWN, Vol. 2. The album features various artists, including Dom Kennedy and Big Sean. The former teamed up with the “YKWSF” hitmaker for a vibrant West Coast-inspired track, “Monte Carlo,” accompanied by a video that was released earlier this week.

This latest revelation adds another layer to the prolific producer’s intriguing narrative. Though taken aback, his fans can look forward to more insights from Hit-Boy’s candid disclosures, a testament to his complex artistic journey.