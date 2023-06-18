New Music Hit-Boy and Big Hit’s SURF OR DROWN 2 Cover Art via Surf Club Hit-Boy Tags His Dad Big Hit For 'SURF OR DROWN 2' / 06.18.2023

In honor of Father’s Day Weekend, Grammy Award-winning producer/recording artist Hit-Boy partnered with his dad Big Hit to release a new album. SURF OR DROWN 2 is a follow-up to his March 2023 release, SURF OR DROWN. The first installment from the legendary producer boasted features from The Alchemist, Nas, Dom Kennedy, Jay 305, James Fauntleroy, and his son, C3.

Now, he is back with a fiery collaborative project with his pop’s Big Hit. The new album has impactful guest spots from Big Sean, Dom Kennedy, and Garren. SURF OR DROWN 2 is a 20-track project that clocks in over 65 minutes. The layered album also has multiple instrumentals that close out the project. Their raunchy anthem, “Reckless and Ratchet,” documented the NSFW celebration with a new visual.

Last month, Big Hit was released from prison after serving nine years. The first thing he did when he touched down was go to the studio and start working on music with his son. Hit-Boy is ensuring his dad can see everything life offers due to his recent acclaim.

1 month out the penitentiary, Me and my dad Big Hit dropping a album tonight. is this the first full father and son rap album ever ? #SurfOrDrownVol2 🌊 pic.twitter.com/U3sIjmOXPE — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) June 15, 2023

SURF OR DROWN 2 is another example of Hit-Boy’s tireless work ethic. He has been among the most talked about producers in the last few years. His slew of projects with Nas, Benny The Butcher, and Belly are all exciting updates for rap fans across the globe.

Hit-Boy recently celebrated the announcement of Kanye West and Jay-Z’s smash record “N**gas In Paris” going diamond. The Watch The Throne standout is Jay-Z’s first diamond record and Kanye West’s second.

it’s a real blessing to be apart of the song that became jay-z first diamond record and producing the album that won Nas his first grammy. What a life 🙏🏾 — Hit-Boy (@Hit_Boy) June 12, 2023

This is another notch added to the 10x Grammy-nominated and three-time Grammy-winning super producer belt. His work with Nipsey Hussle and Roddy Ricch helped the two Compton-bred rappers secure honors from the Recording Academy.

Check out SURF OR DROWN 2 via SURF Club from Hit-Boy and Big Hit today!