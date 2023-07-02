Young Thug and Rich Homie Quan

Young Thug's Baby Mother Addresses Rich Homie Quan

By Ahmad Davis
  /  07.02.2023

In a whirlwind of controversy, the internet was set ablaze as a leaked audio clip, allegedly of Rich Homie Quan discussing Young Thug’s ongoing RICO case, surfaced online. “Thug had something to do with it; we just can’t prove it,” Quan allegedly said in the audio, sparking intense debate across social media platforms.

Many fans on social media debate whether the clip is an example of snitching. Shortly after the clip was released, one of Young Thug’s children’s mothers felt compelled to weigh in on the controversy via Twitter. Her comments align with the consensus that the clip was suspicious online. She tweeted, “The fact I went to Rich Homie Quan[‘s] concert… he said ‘Free Thug’ so many times — come to find out, you got a whole 30-minute recording telling. Damn.”

Despite some social media users pointing the finger at Quan, a substantial number blame the person who recorded the audio, arguing that it sounds more like gossip than any incriminating statement about Young Thug.

Earlier this week, it came to light that Brian Steel, a lawyer for the multiplatinum rapper, had submitted a motion to block the testimony of a police witness. The motion claimed this witness would falsely allege that Young Thug had provided information relating to an unsolved murder. The filing further maintained that this testimony would unfairly tarnish “Mr. Williams’ character” and was “irrelevant to the trial of the above-referenced (RICO) case.”

Amid these legal woes, Young Thug recently released his new album, BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, from behind bars. In a recent conversation with TMZ, producer Southside revealed that they created the LP in just “one week, two weeks.” The album boasts appearances from hip hop heavyweights like 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and more. The music industry and fans alike wait in anticipation to see how these legal matters will unfold, affecting the lives and careers of those involved.

