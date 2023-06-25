New Music Cover Art for ‘Coi’ by Coi Leray Coi Leray Releases Her Sophomore Album, 'COI' / 06.25.2023

Coi Leray is back with her sophomore self-titled album, COI. The high-energy melodic emcee is riding high off the success of her Busta Rhymes-inspired single “Players.” The electric single has been a mainstay on Billboard‘s Hot 100 list. The popular single has made major strides on TikTok and was the lead single ahead of her new album.

COI showcases a more holistic view of the New Jersey-bred recording artist. With a few platinum and gold-certified records, she has already been through a lot in the music industry. Her new project allows her to discuss the changes in her life and new obstacles while empowering women with her words.

Introducing my second album “COI” dropping June 23rd . https://t.co/7ISsB4FtZp pic.twitter.com/LGhwE8s66G — Coi (@coi_leray) May 19, 2023

Coi Leray’s debut album, Trendsetter, came out last year and had mixed reviews. While Leray is still a relatively new artist, growth is expected. Her goal was to break the stigma of being a “one-hit wonder” following the success of her breakthrough hit, “No More Parties.” Shortly after the remix with famed rapper Lil Durk dropped, the “Blick Blick” emcee hit the ground running. Her other singles featured Nicki Minaj and 1017’s Pooh Shiesty.

Now, the bubbling rapper has enlisted a new crop of collaborators to join her world for her new album. The versatile recording artist tagged David Guetta, Saucy Santana, Giggs, James Brown, Skillibeng, and fellow rising tri-state rapper Lola Brooke.

Leray told XXL in a rare interview, “I have so many hits on my hands now.” While discussing the success of “Players,” she also mentioned, “They heard ‘Players.’ I can’t wait ’til they hear what the album is.” Her newest album is coming shortly after her much-talked-about performance on “Self-Love” on Metro Boomin’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The song quickly became a standout following the successful debut of the movie in box offices across the globe.

Press play on Coi Leray’s latest full-length offering, COI, via Uptown Records/Republic Records below!