6LACK Partners With AI Platform Endel To Recreate 'Since I Have A Lover' / 07.06.2023

Months removed from his third studio album, Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) platform Endel to reenvision the project as two functional soundscapes.

“This is about letting people experience my music in a new way,” the artist said regarding his partnership with Endel in a press statement. “These sounds can be for rest and relaxation, or for helping you feel inspired and creative. It’s for finding a sense of balance in life. Since I Have a Lover has plenty of magical sounds, and combined with Endel’s AI and science, it was easy to create something that felt healing.”

Endel employed its proprietary validated AI technology to recreate the Atlanta native’s album as two soundscapes scientifically engineered to promote better sleep and focus. Meanwhile, extensive neuroscience research serves as the foundation for this innovative audio technology.

Dubbed SIHAL (Endel Sleep Soundscape), the first iteration will be available on all streaming platforms starting on Saturday (July 8). To celebrate its release, a live pre-listening session led by 6LACK himself will be hosted on the Endel app today (July 6). Moreover, Endel is collaborating with LA-based company Reflections to organize in-person listening sessions in Los Angeles and Berlin on the same day.

Endel CEO Oleg Stavitsky commended the collaboration by saying, “Using AI to reimagine your favorite music as a functional soundscape, designed to help solve the biggest mental health challenges we’re facing as a species, is our mission. 6LACK’s openness to experimentation and his ability to let go and trust the process was crucial to the success of this project.”

He concluded, “We’re extremely proud of the result and can’t wait for millions of people to experience the healing power of these soundscapes.”

Since I Have a Lover debuted in March via LVRN and Interscope Records. The 19-song project included guest appearances from Don Toliver, Wale, and QUIN. It also contains pre-release records like “Fatal Attraction” and the title track.

Moreover, in April, Drake reacted to an online audio clip surfacing that featured an AI version of the rapper covering Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U).” He responded, “This is the final straw, AI.” Prior to that, a song was uploaded to Spotify using the Toronto native’s voice for a collaboration titled “Heart On My Sleeve.” Subsequently, Universal Music Group called for all streaming platforms to ban AI as a result of violating copyright laws.