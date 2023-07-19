News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Video Resurfaces Of King Von Telling Police He's "Gay" To Relocate In Jail / 07.19.2023

A previously unseen video featuring the late King Von ignited conversations among his fanbase. In the recording leaked earlier this week, the Chicago rapper appears to claim he’s gay to law enforcement officers in an effort to secure a cell transfer while serving time in jail.

Shot in November 2017 via bodycam, the clip shows the musician interacting with the police. During the exchange, an officer asks Von: “Because of your sexual orientation, you’re requesting protective custody. Is that correct?” The artist responded, “Yes.”

Later in the recording, he can be heard saying, “They could be Christian. They got a problem with gay people. Bye, Lil Josh.” Interrupting his conversation with the officer, Von then begins speaking to another inmate. He stated, “I’ma f**k you too. They tried to let me suck they d**k.”

However, the revelation is seemingly not a confession about his sexual orientation but more so a tactic to be relocated within the jail. Although the “Wayne’s Story” hitmaker is no longer here to explain his actions in the video, the rapper’s peers were quick to clear the air. Fellow Chicago native No Limit Kyro affirmed the aforementioned theory, calling out Von’s reputation as a prankster and noting the rules of jail life that might prompt such a move.

In an Instagram post, Kyro wrote, “Y’ALL KNOW MY [BOY] TROLLING TO GET PUT ON ANOTHER DECK STOP [THAT CAPPIN].” Meanwhile, OTF member THF Zoo also shared a separate clip to further validate this perspective, as reposted by DJ Akademiks.

Zoo stated, “[I don’t] see this part of the video on the blogs, [though]. Y’all try so hard to tarnish bro’s name, knowing he [is] one of the realest. If [you] been in that county, [you know you] can’t move nowhere once [you] on the decks unless [you’re] half dead or requesting PC. Von never landed in the PC the whole stay and I witnessed it.”



The late rapper was tragically killed outside an Atlanta hookah lounge on Nov. 6, 2020, amid a confrontation with Quando Rondo’s crew. His death sent shockwaves through the music industry, but his influence is evident through several collaborations released after his death.

Last week, his posthumous album Grandson was released. It featured collaborations with Lil Durk, G Herbo, and Polo G, among others. The project also included pre-release singles like “Heartless” and “Robberies.” According to Chart Data, predictions estimate the album will sell approximately 28,000 units in its debut week, illustrating the lasting fascination with the musician.

Released last Friday (July 14), Grandson is now available on all streaming platforms. Listen to the full project below.