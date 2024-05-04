News Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images and Samir Hussein / Contributor via Getty Image Social Media Calls Out The Hypocrisy In Drake And Kendrick Lamar's Diss Tracks / 05.04.2024

Drake and Kendrick Lamar had the internet in a frenzy following the release of back-to-back diss tracks targeted at each other. While many were excited to see the two industry talents go at it, some were displeased by their songs’ hypocrisy.

In Drake’s diss track, “Family Matters,” his “red button” was an alleged story that Lamar put his hands on his long-time fiancée, Whitney Alford. However, at the beginning of his song, he shouted out Chris Brown, whose history of domestic violence is well-documented.

The decorated recording artist also recently shared a puzzling Instagram Story post showing support for Tory Lanez, who was convicted of felony assault for shooting and injuring Hip Hop mainstay Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020.

One fan said, “Drake alleged that Kendrick is an abuser while shouting out Chris brown on the same song. Kendrick called Drake a Black woman-hating sexual predator while having Kodak Black on [Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers]. Black women are the butt of the joke for both of them. Not to ruin the fun, but.”

Someone else claimed, “Drake is accusing Kendrick of domestic violence when [he] hung out with Chris Brown and kissed up to Tory Lanez and proceeded to taunt Megan on [his] album.”

In regards to Lamar, some fans feel as if his disses toward Drake about his racial identity are unfair because his his fiancée is also light-skinned. Suge Knight explained, “Round one goes to Kendrick Lamar. But youngin, let’s stop saying light skinned people aren’t Black. ‘Cause the police think otherwise. Black is Black. That creates division amongst ourselves, and I ain’t f**kin’ with that.”

Also, some twitter users are claiming that Lamar calling Drake and other members of OVO sexual predators is unfair because he championed Kodak Black by placing him on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and also stood up for R. Kelly when DSPs were threatening to take his music down off streaming platforms.