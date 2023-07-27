News Image courtesy of REVOLT Diddy And REVOLT Announce Inaugural REVOLT WORLD Event / 07.27.2023

Serving as an expansion of the network’s annual REVOLT Summit, multimedia enterprise REVOLT announced the launch of REVOLT WORLD today (July 27). Taking place from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24 at Atlanta’s Pangaea Studios, the event promises an electrifying line-up of performances and dialogues by influential cultural leaders in the Black community.

REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels voiced his anticipation in the official press statement. He said, “We are excited to introduce this first-of-its-kind event in REVOLT WORLD that reimagines and builds on the success of our annual Summit to deliver an immersive experience that showcases the expansive impact of REVOLT and the global influence of hip hop across every category of contemporary culture.”

Samuels continued, “As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of REVOLT and 50 years of hip hop, REVOLT WORLD will continue carrying out our mission of becoming the biggest driver of culture globally and creating spaces that are transformative to our audience.”

In partnership with Walmart, REVOLT WORLD aspires to enable the next generation of Black creators and culture builders. Associate Director of Brand Experiences and Talent Partnerships at Walmart Allison Rand reiterated this commitment. She stated, “At Walmart, we believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential, and we are honored to partner with REVOLT in empowering the next generation of Black creators and culture builders.”

She added, “By supporting REVOLT WORLD, we have the privilege of investing in these individuals who are paving the way for a brighter future, where innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship can flourish.”

Over the three-day experience, attendees will have the ability to dive into a variety of curated spaces, from a gaming house to a wellness space, podcast village, insights lab, and career center. There will also be a number of live performances, empowering discussions, and brand activations. To keep up with updates on REVOLT WORLD, including the talent line-up, activations, programming, and presale tickets, visit here.