Beyoncé Seemingly Reacts To Sexual Harassment Allegations Weighed Against Lizzo / 08.02.2023

On Tuesday (Aug. 1) night at the Gillette Stadium, Beyoncé seemed to subtly respond to recent controversy around R&B singer Erykah Badu and pop sensation Lizzo. The “Crazy In Love” artist’s performance served as a stage of its own for subliminal messages during her ongoing “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.”

In a video uploaded by Pop Base, the songstress tweaked the lyrics of her track “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” during the Massachusetts stop. Originally, the line read, “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’.” However, that night, Lizzo’s name was noticeably absent. It was replaced by repeated invocations of Badu: “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

The lyrical adjustment occurred after Badu suggested that Beyoncé stole her style. Earlier this week, the former posted a comparison of their respective outfits on her Instagram Stories. It showed Bey wearing a shiny mirror-like hat identical to the soul singer’s iconic headgear. Accompanying the images, Badu wrote, “Hmm. I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. My favorite chrome mirror hat.”

However, Bey’s multiple Badu references during the performance left room for speculation. It might be seen as a veiled riposte to the musician’s style-biting accusation. Conversely, it could also be an acknowledgment of Badu’s influence.

Simultaneously, the Grammy winner seemed to refrain from mentioning Lizzo’s name. The “About Damn Time” singer is currently embroiled in a lawsuit. She faced legal allegations from three former dancers on Tuesday.

As reported by NBC News, the plaintiffs accused Lizzo, her tour company Big Grrrl Big Touring, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley of creating a hostile work environment, including fat-shaming and sexual harassment incidents.

One of the plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, alleged that after an SXSW performance, she was told by Lizzo and her choreographer that she seemed “less committed” to her role. She reportedly interpreted it as an indirect criticism of her weight.

Moreover, the dancers leveled accusations of Lizzo pressuring them to engage inappropriately with a nude performer in an Amsterdam club, in addition to accusing the dance captain of religious harassment and inappropriate sexual discourse.

As of now, Lizzo has not publicly addressed these claims. The speculation around Beyoncé’s lyrical change, whether a coincidence or a subtle commentary on current events, added another layer of interest to the recent suit.