News Kevin Mazur Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Debuts New Eau De Parfum During “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" / 07.20.2023

Fresh off launching the North American leg of her “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” Beyoncé is making a reentry into the perfume arena. The songstress’ surprise announcement on Wednesday (July 19) launched a wave of anticipation as she revealed her new eau de parfum. It marks the musician’s first fragrance line since the 2014 release of Rise.

Offered exclusively through her website for $160, the 1.7 fl. oz. bottle will only be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada. Meanwhile, shipping is set to commence in November. Unfortunately for some eager fans, initial pre-orders have already sold out. However, shoppers can sign up for restock notifications at parfum.beyonce.com.

Bey’s latest creation teases a tantalizing blend of scents. Top notes of juicy clementine and luscious golden honey lay the foundation for the heart of the fragrance, which gives off rose absolute and jasmine sambac. To complete the aromatic symphony, the base notes consist of exotic Namibian myrrh and warm golden amber.

Conceived in France and proudly billed as being “encased in art,” the perfume is a testament to Beyoncé’s creative endeavors. Like previous merchandise from the musician, each purchase is set to come with a “special gift,” which is only being offered while supplies last.

Predictably, fan reactions have been mixed. With many still rallying their money for last-minute tickets to the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” one user tweeted, “Okay, girl wait a minute. I’m trying to figure out if I’m going to another show in another city… Now this??? Just take my coins.”

This isn’t Beyoncé’s first fragrance. So far, the Grammy-winning artist released a total of 14 perfumes, with her Heat collection standing as her most acclaimed. The collection has been a commercial success and included several variations like Shimmering Heat, Midnight Heat, Heat Seduction, Heat Wild Orchid, Heat Kissed, and the Mrs. Carter World Tour Limited Edition Heat.