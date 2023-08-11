New Music Cover art for Humble Soles, DJ Clue, and RJAE’s ‘Humble Soles’ album Roc Nation Celebrates 50 Years Of Hip Hop With 'Humble Soles' Mixtape / 08.11.2023

On Thursday (Aug. 10), Roc Nation partnered with global sports giant PUMA to release its new mixtape, Humble Soles. Hosted by industry veteran DJ Clue, the 14-track collaborative project celebrated hip hop’s 50th anniversary.

In a statement, the LP’s executive producer, Emory Jones, shared, “Our lineup is made up of leaders shaping the future’s sound. They’re the most innovative and unique of the game so far – all while remaining humble and hardworking at the same time. This tape is to honor the best-in-class of the genre, and I can wholeheartedly say we’ve achieved just that.”

Roc Nation co-President Shari Bryant expanded on the concept. “This is more than just music. It mirrors how hip hop has shaped culture, fashion, public discourse, and more. It’s a powerful symbol, commemorating a culture that has given back so much,” she explained.

Featured artists included Reuben Vincent, Vic Mensa, Rapsody, KayCyy, KenTheMan, and others. Meanwhile, lead tracks such as “Tale Of 2 Legends” by Tyre Hakim and RJAE, and a surprise bonus track featuring Rapsody and KentheMan raised anticipation.

Listen to Humble Soles below.

The LP complements PUMA’s shoe and apparel collection aptly named Mixtape. Furthermore, unreleased tracks and exclusive items can be accessed through the footwear company’s RS-XL scannable NFC-powered LGT Tag.

The combination of digital content, fashion technology, pop-up events, and cypher competitions are all meant to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience. In addition, the full-length project marked the return of DJ Clue, who hasn’t released an album since 2001’s The Professional 2.

Ahead of the LP’s debut, Ebro Darden spoke to Vincent, Jones, and Clue about the process of putting the mixtape together. Vincent revealed, “I feel like for me, what I’ve been trying to do, moving forward in my artistry and career, is show people I’m multifaceted… I wanted to make sure people knew who I was as a lyricist and emcee.”