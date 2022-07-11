News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Meek Mill Splits With Roc Nation / 07.11.2022

Meek Mill is parting ways with Roc Nation.

The rapper is no longer being managed by JAY-Z’s management company after a decade. Meek has been removed from the company’s website and their social media pages. The news was first reported by Billboard.

Meek and Roc Nation’s relationship dates back to 2012 when he signed with the Roc. In 2019, he launched a joint venture between his Dream Chasers imprint and Roc Nation.

“Of course I had offers to do a lot of business with other people, but the relationship we’ve built from [Roc Nation] believing in me through my whole career, through my ups and downs and the morals they showed to me and my team when it wasn’t in their best interest to have showed it — I feel comfortable going through this right here at home,” Meek said at the time.

Upon Meek’s release from prison in 2018, he and JAY-Z also teamed up to launch the REFORM Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to probation, parole, and sentencing reform in the U.S.

Last year, Meek blasted his label, Atlantic Records, saying that they owed him money and didn’t promote his most recent album Expensive Pain. He also claimed that the label stopped Roddy Ricch from signing with him.

“So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail,” he tweeted.

There were also reports that he wanted out of his deal with Maybach Music after he denied Rick Ross entry to his section while celebrating his birthday at a Miami nightclub.