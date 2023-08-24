Polo G Released From Police Custody After House Raid

Polo G

  08.24.2023

On Wednesday (Aug. 23), law enforcement raided Polo G’s Southern California residence.

The rapper’s legal counsel, Bradford Cohen, clarified the incident in a statement to XXL. He explained that the disturbance aimed to “verify” his client’s criminal history. 

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” the lawyer shared with the publication. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon.”

Furthermore, Cohen expressed his frustration with the incident. He added, “I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was, in our opinion, wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client, which is also an illegal and unethical practice, and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Footage obtained by TMZ revealed a scene of chaos at Polo’s Los Angeles home, where multiple police vehicles were parked. Later in the clip, several people were taken away in handcuffs. Among those put into custody was the Chicago rapper himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

Sources within law enforcement told the tabloid that the search warrant was connected to an alleged robbery. However, a representative for the “Headshot” artist shared, “We are hopeful the LAPD will handle this matter with tact and transparency.”

This morning (Aug. 24), the rapper’s mother, Stacia Mac, revealed that he was no longer in police custody. On her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Polo G and T Baby have been released. Thank you for your concerns and prayers.”

In related news, Polo announced his forthcoming albumHOOD POET. Slated to debut on Sept. 15, the artist dropped “Barely Holdin’ On” and its accompanying music video as a teaser.

