Fans React To Polo G's Tweet About Contemplating Retirement

Early Friday (Aug. 18) morning, Polo G boldly claimed that he was contemplating retirement from music. The “RAPSTAR” recording artist stated, “Honestly, after my Hood Poet album, I’m considering retiring from music, so I appreciate everybody ridin’ for me tenfold.” This post came after another since-deleted post claiming he’s made $30 million off piano beats. This is seemingly a direct response to internet naysayers claiming he only leans on the instrument for many of his top songs.

One fan on Twitter replied under his post, saying, “This is like MJ retiring from the NBA. We’ll miss you, GOAT.” Another fan chimed in, “‘We was taught to fight no matter what; it ain’t no givin’ up.’ Your lyrics … motivated me years back. Stay motivated, bro,” using the rapper’s words to convince him to stay in the game.

Polo G has seen massive success in starting his career. The Chicago-bred rapper has received co-signs from A-list acts like Lil Baby, Rod Wave, Lil Durk, and many more. Recently, the “Martin & Gina” creator shared a post on Instagram claiming that he is the only rapper to have every album he has made certified at least double platinum. He confidently captioned the post, “The one & ONLY…. #HP LOADING,” hinting at his forthcoming project, Hood Poet.

Hood Poet would be his fourth official album. His latest single, “Barely Holdin’ On,” showcases the heartfelt voice of the youthful emcee. The somber single is a progression of the soulful sound that has made him popular. The “Pop Out” rapper passionately raps on the track, saying, “Ain’t hard to figure him out ’cause all his thoughts was tweeted. We blew some shots to shut him up; that’s why his top was leakin’.”

The talented street lyricist has been regarded as one of the top rappers from his class. After aligning himself with some of the top acts in the game, he is now looking to separate himself from the pack once more with his next project.