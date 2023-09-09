News Photos: Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images & Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Latto Addresses Why She Mentioned Coi Leray's Dad In New Verse / 09.09.2023

Social media erupted yesterday (Sept. 8) after Young Nudy and 21 Savage released a remix featuring Sexyy Red and Latto to their hit song “Peaches & Eggplants.” The new explicit track made its waves online for its vulgar nature but also, more specifically, because Latto mentioned Benzino, Coi Leray’s father, in her verse. This comes on the heels of Latto mentioning the “No More Parties” recording artist’s name in her last single, “Put It On Da Floor.”

The “Big Energy” emcee rapped, “He wanna know if it’s real or it’s fake. I got a peach on the back like a plate. I got him eatin’ my booty on tape. I might expose him like 1090 Jake. He don’t eat p**sy, he gots to go. Give me that neck like Benzino.” After releasing the song, Latto even posted a picture of Benzino on her Instagram in the midst of her photo carousel to promote the new remix.

Shortly after the track surfaced, Coi took to Twitter/X to say, “Someone find me a [picture] of Karen,” which many fans took as a direct shot at the Georgia-bred creative. Fans were in the replies with mixed reactions to the apparent response to the new verse. One fan mentioned, “Uhhhh … Ms. Lottery Ticket just posted ya papi on her IG. Just wanted to let you know in case you ain’t seen it.”

Later in the day, Latto went on her Instagram Live to address the lyrics of her newest track. After proclaiming that she wrote her verse, she said, “Let me break it down for the people who is not fast. I said, ‘Give me that neck like Benzino.’ If I say give me that, that means it is took, right? That mean it’s gone, right?”

