Cardi B And 21 Savage Lead 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations List / 09.07.2023

Revealed today (Sept. 7), Cardi B and 21 Savage emerged as the top contenders in this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards with 12 nominations each. Positioned closely behind is Drake, who secured a noteworthy nine nods. The announcement cemented the trio as the most decorated names leading up to the acclaimed event.

“This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” voiced Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of specials, music programming, and music strategy.

Set to unfold in Atlanta, the taping of the show is slated for Oct. 3. Meanwhile, the ceremony will air a week later on Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. In a press statement, BET promised, “The telecast will salute 50 years of hip hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances.”

It’s tiiiime. BET’s #HipHopAwards nominations are here. Celebrating the biggest and brightest of the culture for #hiphop’s 50th birthday. pic.twitter.com/HsgeUVBV15 — BET (@BET) September 7, 2023

Each clinching seven nominations, Burna Boy and DJ Khaled will be vying for the top spots alongside artists like J. Cole, who earned six nods. Among the competitive categories is Hip Hop Artist of the Year, which boasted an impressive assembly of contenders, including Lil Uzi Vert, GloRilla, and Kendrick Lamar.

Furthermore, fresh talents such as Armani White, Ice Spice, Central Cee, and Doechii are in the running for the Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist. This year’s Best Live Performer list contained Coi Leray, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion, among others.

Orlando further noted, “We are honored by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”

As the clock ticks down to the event, fans have the power to influence the outcomes in categories such as DJ of the Year and Producer of the Year. The official BET website opens up for public voting on Sept. 12 at noon ET. It will also serve as a hub for additional details on the gala affair.