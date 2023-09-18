News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images YK Osiris Claps Back At Foolio For Claiming He Dropped YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Location / 09.18.2023

These days, YK Osiris’ tumultuous controversies are growing equally as popular as his music. On Sunday (Sept. 17), the singer was embroiled in yet another quarrel last week after Foolio implicated him in a past dispute.

During an Instagram Live session, the Florida rapper alleged Osiris provided him with YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s hotel room information. Several years ago, Foolio was beefing with YB in an incident that reportedly almost broke out into a fight. While many of the details remain a mystery, the latter’s security guard, Dread Samson, partially explained what happened on the “Ugly Money” podcast on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, Osiris quickly defended himself and took to social media to deny Foolio’s claims. Clearly frustrated, he urged the rapper to stand on his own and to leave him out of the situation.

He explained, “I gotta get on here and defend myself every freakin’ time. I be chillin’, drinking my margarita. A n**ga wanna come up here and cap, and get clickbaits. Man, leave me the f**k out of that, n**ga. You know damn well I ain’t got nothing to do with that. Stand on your own. You a man, bruh, stand on your own. I’m not with none of that, bruh. That ain’t no real n**ga s**t.”

Osiris added, “Why the hell [are] you even talking like that on the internet? N**ga, like, what you got goin’ on? Like, what [are] you smoking, dope? Get home, keep me out of that situation.”

However, this isn’t an isolated incident for the artist. Last Tuesday (Sept. 12), YouTuber Jesser accused the “Worth It” singer of scamming him out of $60,000 during a series of one-on-one basketball games wagered on substantial sums of money.

The content creator detailed the encounter on the “100 Thieves Cast,” claiming Osiris continued to propose “double or nothing” games, which only inflated the supposed debt.

Earlier in the month, Osiris also faced accusations from two barbers claiming the musician had not paid them for their services. One of them even launched a social media campaign urging celebrities to compensate their haircutters fairly.

Not long ago, the Jacksonville native was in the headlines for forcibly kissing Sukihana and allegedly making off with a $20,000 watch.