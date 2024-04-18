News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Facing 63 Charges Related To Alleged Prescription Drug Fraud Operation / 04.18.2024

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s legal issues have gotten a lot worse. Following his recent Utah arrest on Tuesday (April 16), the rapper now faces 63 charges stemming from his alleged role in a large-scale prescription fraud scheme.

The Top hitmaker’s initial indictment included one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and one count of pattern of unlawful activity. He was also accused of third-degree forgery.

However, as KUTV reported on Wednesday (April 17) night, YoungBoy is currently being charged with 20 counts of identity fraud, 20 counts of forgery, 20 counts of procuring or attempting to procure a drug prescription, and one count of possession of a controlled substance in addition to the two second-degree felonies.

According to the arrest report, the 24-year-old was implicated in a supposed conspiracy to fraudulently obtain promethazine with codeine, a cough suppressant used to create lean. Authorities also alleged that YoungBoy and other unidentified individuals attempted to secure the substance from multiple pharmacies across Cache County.

One incident detailed by police involved YoungBoy allegedly using an actual physician’s identification, including a valid DEA number, to call in a prescription for a 74-year-old woman at a pharmacy in Hyrum in September 2023. Noticing a discrepancy with the phone number, the pharmacist contacted the doctor directly, who confirmed no such order was made and noted similar fraudulent activities occurring that day.

Earlier this year, YoungBoy’s social media followers pleaded with the rapper to “get help” after he posted a photo of himself lying next to prescription pills and what appeared to be lean. He captioned the images, “[And] that’s why I don’t pick up my phone when it ring.”

In 2020, Baton Rouge police claimed to have discovered Hydrocodone, Xanax, marijuana, and digital scales during one of his video shoots. His gun case stemming from the incident was paused while the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to make a ruling on Second Amendment rights later this spring.