Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images YoungBoy Never Broke Again Arrested In Utah On Identity Fraud, Gun, And Drug Charges / 04.17.2024

YoungBoy Never Broke Again was arrested in Utah on Tuesday (April 16) and is currently facing multiple felony charges, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. The 24-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was taken into custody at 2:50 p.m. without a set bail.

The charges against YoungBoy included possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and a pattern of unlawful activity, both of which are Class 2 felonies. The Baton Rouge native was also accused of procuring or attempting to procure prescription drugs, identity fraud, forgery, and possession of other controlled substances.

Since 2021, YoungBoy has been under house arrest in Utah while awaiting trial on a separate federal indictment. The case stemmed from a 2020 incident where he and others were apprehended for the alleged possession of illegal drugs and weapons during a music video shoot.

Despite the aforementioned legal challenges, a federal judge modified his home confinement conditions in December 2023. The changes allowed him access to mental health treatment, although his request for increased studio time was denied.

“Being confined to his home and unable to complete his employment obligations has led to great anxiety, depression, [and] loss of weight and sleep,” the rapper’s lawyer, James P. Manasseh, shared in their initial plea to lighten the conditions. “[YoungBoy Never Broke Again] has been visibly stressed and has expressed concern and loss of hope that he will be able to return to his contracted employment obligation.”

Nonetheless, YoungBoy hasn’t slowed down much musically. This year, he released singles like “Boat,” “We shot him in his head huh,” “No Time,” and “Steppa,” among others. In 2023, the artist debuted four projects: Decided 2, Richest Opp, Don’t Try This At Home, and I Rest My Case. The first-mentioned body of work notably contained a lone feature from former collaborator Rod Wave.