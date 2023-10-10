News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images, Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Birdman Says Bad Bunny Has Secretly Been Signed To Drake Since "Day One" / 10.10.2023

In a recent exchange on Clubhouse, Birdman disclosed that Latin music sensation Bad Bunny had been secretly signed to Drake’s OVO Sound label.

“Bad Bunny already signed to Drake. Y’all just don’t know it,” the Cash Money Records founder stated during the conversation with Wack 100. Another user asked for confirmation, to which Baby replied, “Yeah, of course… [He’s been signed under] OVO [since] day one.”

Bunny and the Toronto rapper first teamed up in 2018 for “MÍA,” a performance they reprised during the “Aubrey And The Three Migos Tour” in Miami. Their latest collaboration, “Gently,” also served as a standout track on Drake’s recent album, For All The Dogs.

Despite their previous musical partnerships, the “Dákiti” artist’s upcoming LP, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, currently lacks OVO Sound’s attribution on streaming platforms.

Drizzy’s For All The Dogs dropped last Friday (Oct. 6). It boasted a run time of 85 minutes over 23 tracks. The album also included collaborations with various artists like J. Cole, 21 Savage, SZA, Chief Keef, Sexyy Red, Bad Bunny, Teezo Touchdown, and others.

Last week, Drake also announced that he’s taking a hiatus from music to prioritize his health. During an episode of his SiriusXM show “Table for One,” he explained, “I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life.”

He added, “So, I need to focus on my health, and I need to get right, and I’m going to do that. I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on. So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer.”