Man Involved In XXXTENTACION Murder Named As Witness In YNW Melly Trial / 10.10.2023

Robert Allen, a key witness in the homicide litigation of XXXTENTACION, is now slated to testify in YNW Melly’s double-murder retrial. According to court documents released on Oct. 10, he is among seven new witnesses the Florida state attorney plans to introduce.

Allen played a crucial role in the 2018 XXXTENTACION case, where he testified against co-defendants Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome. Owing to his testimony, he received a two-year prison stint and 20 years of probation, while the three other men received life sentences.

Per XXL, what Allen could contribute to Melly’s retrial remains unclear. The case involved the 2018 murders of Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

After a hung jury in July, Melly faces re-litigation this month following motions and jury selection. Recently, the “Mixed Personalities” rapper was also hit with a witness tampering charge related to the case.

Allen’s inclusion also raised questions, given his previous criminal history and time in Broward County Jail with Melly. After testifying against his co-defendants in the XXXTENTACION murder proceedings, he received a reduced sentence this year. Judge Michael A. Usan gave him seven years, subtracting five years for time already served.

During sentencing, Usan shared, “I genuinely believe you are sorry for what you have done and not sorry for yourself.”

Meanwhile, a letter that Melly wrote to his father surfaced on Oct. 2. It read, “I wouldn’t change nothing about my life, not even the last 4.5 years I spent in [this] dark s**t hole. It made me a man. It’s finally over, [though]. I knew I wasn’t getting bond; I’d have to have a second mistrial. I ain’t tripping. I’ll be home this trial. God is working.”

The statement continued, “I love you. Thanks for getting it on with my mom and making me… Tell Bri I love her and her daughter! Tell Doya I love him, and tell Makia I love her. Can’t wait to meet you all. We gon’ hang. Love, man.”