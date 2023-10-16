News Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images, Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Summer Walker Announces 'Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)' Featuring Tyla, Tink, and Victoria Monét / 10.16.2023

Summer Walker is celebrating the upcoming fifth anniversary of her debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer. In recognition of the milestone and as a nod to her fanbase, the singer will release a new EP titled Girls Need Love (Girls Mix) on Oct. 20.

Much like the name hints, the project will feature five renditions of the six-times platinum single “Girls Need Love,” including guest verses from notable artists like Victoria Monét, Tyla, and Tink. Today (Oct. 16), a music video for the acoustic record launched exclusively on Apple Music featuring Walker in a Winnie The Pooh-inspired onesie.

Check out the visual companion below.

On Instagram, Walker shared the official cover art for the EP. It featured a 2019 tweet that read, “Text [your] man, ‘I just need some d**k with no complications,’ and tweet me his reply.”

Alongside the release, the Atlanta native plans to sell an exclusive cobalt blue vinyl edition of Last Day of Summer. Fans can also expect limited-edition merchandise on her official website. The songstress’ initial mixtape came out in 2018 and boasted 12 songs. Standout cuts included “Deep” and “Smartwater,” which covered themes like safe spaces and carnal desire.

It yielded the chart-topping single “Girls Need Love,” whose remix featuring Drake climbed to No. 2 on the Hot R&B charts and cracked the top 40 of the Hot 100. In 2022, a sped-up version of the LP hit streaming platforms, spurred by the viral success of her platinum track “Karma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @summerwalker

In September, Walker also joined a select group of eight women — SZA, Ariana Grande, and more — to garner 30-plus gold-certified songs in the 70-year history of the RIAA.

Furthermore, the musician recently received a civic honor: The City of Atlanta declared Sept. 22 as Summer Walker Day. They acknowledged the musician’s philanthropic contributions, particularly her support for women-led businesses in the Black community through Last Day of Summer Small Business Activation.