Tyla’s 2023 smash hit “Water” turned her into a global pop phenomenon. The song was RIAA-certified two-times Platinum on Monday (April 29) and earned her a Grammy for Best African Music Performance back in February. 

Early on, people began comparing her to Rihanna, primarily due to them being interactional acts that crossed over, both literally and figuratively. Tyla was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa before relocating to the U.K., whereas the “Diamonds” singer grew up in Barbados and moved to the United States at the age of 16.

Today (April 30), Tyla finally addressed the recurring parallels drawn between her and the music icon during a cover story for Cosmopolitan. She said, “It’s flattering because Rihanna is Rihanna. It’s a compliment. But at the same time, I’m my own artist.”

“I’m Tyla. And I know as people get to know me and my music, they will see me as just Tyla. So, I’m fine with it now,” she continued. “People want to tie me to something familiar to them, cool. But at the end of the day, we’re doing something no one’s done before, and it can’t really be compared to anyone.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan)

During a 2023 conversation with Trevor Noah for Interview Magazine, Tyla spoke about her admiration for RiRi’s come-up. She explained, “I always attach myself to songs, not specific artists. But I do remember loving the story of Rihanna because she came from outside of America. It made me feel like my dream was achievable because, like you said, it’s not something that happens every day for us.”

Earlier this year, Tyla shared her self-titled debut album. It contained fan favorites such as “Truth or Dare,” “ART,” and “On and On,” to name a few. Tems lent her vocals to “No.1” from the project, while Gunna appeared on “Jump” alongside Skillibeng. Other guest features included Travis Scott, Becky G, and Kelvin Momo.

