Summer Walker Teases "Girls Need Love (Remix)" Featuring Victoria Monét

On Monday (Oct. 2), Summer Walker raised fans’ anticipation for a remix of one of her classic records after posting a video teaser.

Playing therapist, the R&B songstress listened as Terri Joe vented about an unresponsive love interest. “I don’t know what to do,” the internet personality said. “He’s not answering my calls. He’s not answering my texts… The touch, the feel. Oh my God, like, what do I do?”

Walker replied, “Damn. This is what you need.” Afterward, the screen panned to Spotify’s RNBx playlist. A close-up showed “Girls Need Love” featuring Victoria Monét as the top track.

The tease arrived just two weeks before the five-year anniversary of the Atlanta native’s debut mixtape, Last Day of Summer. While there’s no official release date, the timing has fans speculating about a jubilee drop on Oct. 19.

Notably, Walker already has one remix of “Girls Need Love” under her belt, a version featuring Drake. Moreover, the original cut was RIAA-certified five-times platinum in May.

Earlier this month, Monét partnered with Spotify to promote the streaming platform’s RNBx playlist rebrand. She shared, “Spotify has been extremely supportive of JAGUAR II and its singles, so when I was asked to partner for a name change of the very playlist that met me where I was and changed so much about the dynamic of my career, I was honored and ready! I also have an aspiration for acting, so it was a really fun experience for me.”

Elsewhere, the “On My Mama” hitmaker continued, “I think R&B has been at the forefront of what is new and innovative for years. The DNA of R&B is forever evolving and involving! It never dies down. It reinvents, paves new streets, and inspires other genres. I’m excited about the artists coming up in this version of R&B that has no limits, aren’t afraid to explore [and] merge sounds, and are assured in their own unique presentation of it.”