News Photo: Kevork Djansezian / Stringer North West Goes Viral After Dressing Up As Kanye West's 'Graduation' Bear / 10.28.2023

Saturday (Oct. 28) morning, North West, the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, shared an adorable TikTok video of her dressed up as a Graduation bear for Halloween. The iconic bear costume became the most recognizable theme throughout her father’s award-winning first three albums.

Social media instantly praised the costume as it tugged on the nostalgic nature of the “Old Kanye” that people always ask for. In her new series of videos, she posed with the outfit, dancing to a sped-up version of “American Boy,” “I Wonder,” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.” Social media is flooded with compliments praising the sweet gesture.

One fan said, “North West won’t ever forget how you all did Kanye. She is keeping her foot on y’all neck.” Another user stated, “One thing North West gon’ do is remind y’all that her father is Kanye West. Just like how Reginae reminds us every time that Lil Wayne is her father! Like how does it feel to have an icon, [legend], and GOAT as a parent?!? Love that for them!”

Under a reshare of the video on Twitter, a fan replied, “She is actually such a cool kid. I’m glad she celebrates her father’s influence the way that she does.” A commenter under the same post claimed, “This is so cute. It’s funny Kim talking about her needing male influence in her life, etc., but even without her dad being there, nobody will have the influence on her like he does.”

It has recently been reported that Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign will drop a new joint album soon. The frequent collaborators are also said to be doing a live show in Italy for over 60,000 people. Metro Boomin seemingly confirmed reports about the album and live listening event with a since-deleted repost on his Instagram Story.