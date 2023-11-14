News Tommaso Boddi / Stringer via Getty Images, Antoine Flament / Contributor via Getty Images, and Mike Coppola/MG19 / Contributor via Getty Images André 3000 Reveals Tyler, The Creator and Frank Ocean's Reaction To 'New Blue Sun' / 11.14.2023

André 3000 is releasing his first solo album, New Blue Sun, this Friday (Nov. 17).

Nearly 20 years since his last full-length project, the OutKast member spoke to NPR about his journey in creating the upcoming LP. He also revealed the reactions of fellow artists like Frank Ocean and Tyler, The Creator.

Recounting his experience of playing new songs to Ocean, André said, “So we’re sitting there, and Frank just happened to drop by. So it’s us three sitting there listening to these three songs, and I just kind of wanted to get an opinion. And it was just good for me to hear with somebody else.”

Later in the conversation with journalist Rodney Carmichael, André explained that his intent wasn’t just to seek approval but rather refine his work. “Sometimes you can be in your own thing and think it’s a certain thing, and you just want to have some outside… Not that it really matters because once you believe in it enough. I mean, I take criticism all the time, but it’s not like, ‘Hey, do you like it or not?’ It’s ‘How can we help it?’” he explained.

Tyler’s reaction to the music was similar. “He was listening to one of the songs, and he was like, ‘It sounds like you’re chasing a butterfly through a garden, and I figured it out. It helped me to figure out how to do this,’” André recounted.

New Blue Sun is set to serve as a shift from André’s previous work, focusing on his flute playing backed by jazz musicians rather than rapping or singing. Discussing the album’s theme, the artist stated, “New Blue Sun, for me, was like, I guess in a sci-fi way, the next world or the next beings will be under a bluer, cooler burning sun.”

The Atlanta native was also nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards for his collaboration with Killer Mike on “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” earlier this month. Other artists who received nods include SZA, Drake, Doja Cat, Lil Durk and Davido, among others.