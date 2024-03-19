Lollapalooza headliners SZA, Future, Metro Boomin, and Tyler, the Creator

SZA, Future, Metro Boomin, And Tyler, The Creator To Headline Lollapalooza 2024

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.19.2024

Lollapalooza 2024’s headliners include SZA, Future, Metro Boomin, and Tyler, the Creator, among others. The festival, announced today (March 19), will take place from Aug. 1 to 4 at Chicago’s Grant Park. It’s also slated to feature over 170 acts across eight stages.

Sexyy Red, SiR, Victoria Monét, Vince Staples, Tyla, Veeze, Fridayy, Killer Mike, Kaliii, and FLO are among the R&B and Hip Hop performers. The presale for the event starts Thursday (March 21) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT, offering the lowest prices for general admission, GA+, VIP, and platinum tickets. Afterward, public sales will commence at 12 p.m. CT.

Peep the full lineup below.

SZA is evidently booked and busy this year. She’s headlining 2024’s Governors Ball, Lollapalooza Brazil, Osheaga Festival, J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival, and Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Festival, to mention a few. The TDE songstress will also embark on the New Zealand and Australia leg of her “SOS Tour” in the coming weeks.

Her next project, LANA, is expected to be released soon. In February, SZA debuted “Saturn” alongside four other iterations of the record. Last week, she teased another song that could possibly appear on the LP.

On the other hand, Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You will be available on streaming platforms this Friday (March 22). During Rolling Loud California, they previewed “TYPE S**T” with Playboi Carti and Travis Scott.

“Bunch of rich n**gas, h**s get confused, type s**t/ Atlanta n**ga, feel like Tina Turner, type s**t/ On camera, rockin’ all the jaws loose, type s**t/ I canceled her, kick her out the stu’, type s**t/ I’m silent, yeah, might just keep cool with your b**ch,” Future rapped in a video shared online over the weekend.

