Azealia Banks is known for giving some very spicy takes on public figures in music. She previously slammed Drake for his comments about Joe Budden and, most recently, criticized Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER. On Sunday (April 7), the “Luxury” artist hopped on Instagram, where she unloaded words about Lil Nas X and Tyler, The Creator.

“I really think Tyler, The Creator and Lil Nas X should get over their obsession with broke white b**sy and become a power couple,” Banks began. “I think the sensationalism of successful Black gay men toting trailer a**, rent man hookers as arm candy is played [out], predictable, and they’re both obviously being objectified and plotted on by these boys for hire. It would be way more monumental to see [two] young Black gay men as an item. Even just for aesthetic reasons.”

In the accompanying caption, Banks discussed her statement in detail. She argued that Tyler could theoretically teach Nas X how to rap, “so he can stop doing his Azealia Banks impression” and “fire all these weird white creative directors.” The Harlem native also pleaded with the last-mentioned rapper to stop working with Take A Daytrip, who notably produced “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” and “INDUSTRY BABY.”

In the comment section, Tyler wrote, “[Laughing my f**king a** off]. What the hell?” Other social media users appeared to share a similar reaction, with the most-liked reply reading, “This one’s a little more crazy than the usual stuff.”

Banks’ remarks came on the heels of Nas X being accused of dating a “sun dodger” — a slur for white people — last week. In a TikTok uploaded to the musician’s account, someone of a lighter complexion could be seen placing their hand on his chin and chest while he rapped the lyrics to “Light Again.” A seemingly angry social media user commented, “This is a class/status thing.”

Tyler also had a recent viral moment related to his dating preferences. During an episode of the “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” in March, the comedian revealed that he confessed his feelings to the IGOR artist only to be called a “stupid b**ch” in response.