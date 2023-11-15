News Erika Goldring / Contributor via Getty Images Travis Scott Plans On Studying Architecture At Harvard After "Circus Maximus Tour" / 11.15.2023

Today (Nov. 15), Travis Scott revealed plans to embark on a new academic journey in architecture after his current “Circus Maximus Tour” concludes.

In an interview with Chris Heath for GQ, the rapper shared his intention to attend Harvard University for architecture. “I’m going to Harvard for architecture school,” he said. Scott also acknowledged the challenge ahead, “I got to work hard to get in. They’re not letting me take any shortcuts.”

Scott plans to start his studies after his show run supporting UTOPIA wraps up in January next year. “Well, I told myself after this album I was going to go in. So after the tour,” he explained. Confirming his commitment, the “SICKO MODE” hitmaker added that he would even relocate to Boston and anticipated his architecture studies to span about four years.

He added, “I’ve always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right?”

The cover story also touched on Scott’s early aspirations to become a nephrologist. “Yo, it’s crazy. I was like, Yeah, I want to be that. I don’t know why being a kidney doctor was just such… I think it was his swag. Like, his whole swag was just like he was fresh. I don’t know. It was the idea of just, like, saving people at the time was dope,” the Houston native recalled. He pursued the interest through high school by shadowing at hospitals, but eventually left the University of Texas at San Antonio to focus on music.

Elsewhere in the GQ feature, Scott also revisited the tragic 2021 Astroworld Festival. “That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating. And when it came to making, like even finishing the album… I got back into it probably like, I don’t know, months and months and months after.”