Travis Scott To Face Jury Trial In Astroworld Tragedy Lawsuits / 04.25.2024

Travis Scott is set to face a civil trial over the Astroworld Festival tragedy after a Houston judge rejected his bid for dismissal from several lawsuits, as reported by Billboard today (April 25).

In March, Scott’s legal team argued that his role as an entertainer didn’t include responsibility for crowd safety. They stated, “Performing artists, even those who engage in certain promotional activities, have no inherent expertise or specialized knowledge in concert safety measures, venue security protocols, or site design.”

Despite the musician’s arguments, Judge Kristen Hawkins decided to keep Scott among the defendants in the upcoming trial. Unlike the Cactus Jack Records founder, Astroworld surprise guest Drake was successfully dismissed from the cases earlier this month.

The wrongful death lawsuit, initiated by the family of victim Madison Dubiski, is scheduled to begin on May 6. Scott — along with Live Nation and others — could face billions in damages if found liable. Fortunately, the “MY EYES” artist was cleared of criminal charges by a Houston grand jury in June 2023.

Court documents recently uncovered by Houston Landing highlighted organizers’ concerns about venue capacity and safety measures. They revealed worries about accommodating 50,000 attendees at the outdoor event near NRG Park, along with other issues that contributed to the deadly crowd conditions, such as obscured sightlines and gate-crashers.

“Biggest concern that night: Safety of the kids up against the barricade at the stage,” Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said in 2019. “Need more ways to get to the middle of the crowd and get to the kids that have trouble in the middle of the crowd. There were kids who were up against the barricade who were experiencing crowd crush and turning blue.”

Scott’s “UTOPIA: CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR” marked his first trek since the Astroworld incident. It arrived in promotion of his fourth studio album, UTOPIA, which came out in July 2023.