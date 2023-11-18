News Mauricio Santana / Contributor via Getty Images Russ Reportedly The Victim Of Home Burglary Involving Guns And Girlfriend's Mercedes Benz / 11.18.2023

Russ and his girlfriend reportedly fell victim to a home burglary in Georgia.

Although not present at the time of the incident, TMZ revealed the rapper called the Roswell Police Department after midnight on Friday (Nov. 17) upon noticing the breaking and entering through home security footage.

Upon arrival, police found the “Best on Earth” hitmaker’s house visibly ransacked with the door left open. The outlet shared that Russ assisted the investigation through a FaceTime call, allowing him to assess the damage remotely.

The burglars reportedly managed to make away with a substantial haul, including five firearms — two Glock 19s, a CZ Scorpion and two Walther handguns. Additionally, they stole two Chanel purses, collectively worth $24,000, and his girlfriend’s Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG.

A preliminary review of the security footage by the officers revealed two individuals entering the home through the basement on Thursday (Nov. 16) night, later exiting with items in hand. Currently, the identities of the burglars remain unknown, with police only confirming that the suspects wore gloves and jackets during the heist.

This incident adds to Russ’s recent encounters with theft. In August, he voiced his frustration over the music industry’s practices on Twitter. The New Jersey native criticized Billboard and Luminate for removing 10,000 of his real album sales for SANTIAGO, while accusing major labels of manipulating streams and sales through “monopolistic merch bundles.”

His post read, “I don’t think y’all realize how nuts this is… Billboard charts are inflated by fake data, which is being verified by only one company, Luminate.”

Meanwhile, Russ’ manager also chimed in. Milan Ackerman explained, “The current music ‘charts’ are inflated by fake data, and that data is being verified by one company only. That same company that verifies the data is owned by the same company that owns the ‘charts.’ It’s a rigged game.”

🗣🗣🗣🗣 I don’t think y’all realize how nuts this is…Billboard charts are inflated by fake data which is being verified by only one company, Luminate Both Billboard & Luminate are owned by the same company 🤦🏻‍♂️ Anyway imma sit back and watch Milan expose the whole shit… https://t.co/0FOmTN6OoS — SANTIAGO (@russdiemon) August 28, 2023