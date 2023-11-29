News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Nardo Wick Issues Statement After Fan Was Brutally Assaulted By Entourage: "I Tried To Stop It" / 11.29.2023

Following an incident involving his entourage and a fan, Nardo Wick posted a statement addressing the situation on Tuesday (Nov. 28).

The issue occurred after the “Who Want Smoke??” rapper’s performance at Club Skye in Tampa, Florida. A video surfaced showing a man, later identified as George Obregon Jr., approaching Nardo for a photo before being violently attacked by two members of the artist’s crew.

On Twitter, Nardo wrote, “I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way. I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet. I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened.”

He further clarified, “I can’t control another grown man’s actions. I ain’t know that was gon’ happen, and I was mad when it happened. I tried to stop it, as you can see in the video.”

In the background of the viral clip, a voice believed to be Nardo’s urged the men to “chill.” The Tampa Police Department also expressed interest in speaking to witnesses to identify the suspects. They confirmed that an investigation is currently going on, noting that the victim is in “critical but stable condition.”

The fan’s mother, Michelle Obregon, voiced her frustration on Facebook. She stated, “My son wanted a stupid f**kin’ picture with his favorite artist! And this is what he gets! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out!”

On the music side, Nardo collaborated with Lil Darius and Tay Keith for “Lamborghini Boys” in July. Prior to that, the Jacksonville, Florida native tapped Lil Baby for “Hot Boy” in March.

The 4PF rapper also appeared on Who Is Nardo Wick??, which dropped in 2021. Additionally, the deluxe edition welcomed guest appearances from Polo G, Latto, Lakeyah, and The Kid LAROI.