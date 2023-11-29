Nardo Wick

Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images

Nardo Wick Issues Statement After Fan Was Brutally Assaulted By Entourage: "I Tried To Stop It"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.29.2023

Following an incident involving his entourage and a fan, Nardo Wick posted a statement addressing the situation on Tuesday (Nov. 28). 

The issue occurred after the “Who Want Smoke??” rapper’s performance at Club Skye in Tampa, Florida. A video surfaced showing a man, later identified as George Obregon Jr., approaching Nardo for a photo before being violently attacked by two members of the artist’s crew.

On Twitter, Nardo wrote, “I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way. I expressed to him and his mama how sorry and concerned I was that it happened to him multiple times before anything was even posted or on the internet. I sent his mama my number instantly the night it happened.”

He further clarified, “I can’t control another grown man’s actions. I ain’t know that was gon’ happen, and I was mad when it happened. I tried to stop it, as you can see in the video.”

In the background of the viral clip, a voice believed to be Nardo’s urged the men to “chill.” The Tampa Police Department also expressed interest in speaking to witnesses to identify the suspects. They confirmed that an investigation is currently going on, noting that the victim is in “critical but stable condition.”

The fan’s mother, Michelle Obregon, voiced her frustration on Facebook. She stated, “My son wanted a stupid f**kin’ picture with his favorite artist! And this is what he gets! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out!”

On the music side, Nardo collaborated with Lil Darius and Tay Keith for “Lamborghini Boys” in July. Prior to that, the Jacksonville, Florida native tapped Lil Baby for “Hot Boy” in March.

The 4PF rapper also appeared on Who Is Nardo Wick??, which dropped in 2021. Additionally, the deluxe edition welcomed guest appearances from Polo G, Latto, Lakeyah, and The Kid LAROI.

News
Nardo Wick
Nardo Wick

TRENDING
News

Nardo Wick Faces Backlash After Entourage Allegedly Knocks Fan Unconscious

Although Nardo Wick didn’t assault the man, social media users urged the rapper to hire ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.28.2023
News

King Harris Shares Update After His Viral "Silver Spoon" Argument With Father T.I.

T.I.’s son, King Harris, said he’ll “stand tall” after his viral tussle at Sunday’s  (Nov. ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.27.2023
News

Nicki Minaj Reacts To Fans Disrespecting Her Mac And Cheese

Nicki Minaj posts a now-viral TikTok attempting to prove to fans that her Caribbean mac ...
By Ahmad Davis
11.26.2023
News

Chris Brown Hits Back After Anti-Semitic Accusations: "I'm a Piru, I Ain’t Muslim Or Jewish"

The controversy erupted after Jewish influencer Tanya Zuckerbrot condemned Chris Brown for dancing to Kanye ...
By Malcolm Trapp
11.27.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories