News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Nardo Wick Faces Backlash After Entourage Allegedly Knocks Fan Unconscious / 11.28.2023

Nardo Wick is currently facing backlash after a fan was brutally beaten outside of one of his concerts on Sunday (Nov. 26).

Footage obtained by TMZ today (Nov. 28) showed a man walking up to the rapper to supposedly take a picture. However, he was reportedly knocked unconscious by what appeared to be a security guard before another bystander stepped in and punched him multiple times.

According to the outlet, the incident is now under police investigation, and the fan was allegedly rushed to a local hospital for a severe concussion. At the time of reporting, the “Me or Sum” artist hasn’t issued a statement or commented on the situation.

In the comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, one user wrote, “They need to be in jail. You can tell [the] dude was NO HARM. The second dude just wanted to join for cool points or something.”

Another person shared, “And it’s all gon’ fall back on Nardo. Stop getting these unprofessional a** security guards from the hood and invest in PROFESSIONAL ONES WHO TAKE THE JOB SERIOUSLY [before] y’all catch a lawsuit [you] don’t want. This is sick and wrong.”

Check out more reactions below.

I’m not gone lie.. this Nardo Wick shit is bad because he gone have to pay for that. Them niggas he got around him were at fault. That’s why you niggas gotta stop hanging around mfs with nothing to lose but being on YALL payroll for doing absolutely nothing but being your friend. — Libra. (@_ColdAsTheyCome) November 28, 2023

…well who the fuck’s favorite rapper is Nardo Wick? Let’s start there — 285 LaFrederic (@285Slim) November 28, 2023

Nardo Wick Better Invest In A New Entourage and QUICKLY. Because Why Would Y’all Do That 😵‍💫. Yall Getting Him Sued Fasho. — KB 💓✨ (@RealKiraBillion) November 28, 2023

Why did Nardo Wick team attack that fan ? do y’all niggas wanna be

Famous or not. — DA$H (@je_mapelleDEE) November 28, 2023

Nardo rose to prominence via his hit record “Who Want Smoke??” in 2021. The track got a remix from Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage months after it went viral on TikTok. The accompanying visuals amassed a whopping 205 million views on YouTube.

During an interview with Billboard, the Jacksonville, Florida native spoke about the collaboration. He shared, “That s**t was raw. It was raw. Like I totally felt like it was kind of surreal. Now it’s regular. But like I told you, if I really sit down and think about it, it’s different. I’ll be like, ‘Damn, I really used to see these guys on the internet, [hear them] on the radio.’”

In December 2021, Nardo dropped Who is Nardo Wick?? with guest appearances from Polo G, The Kid LAROI, Latto, BIG30, and Lakeyah, among others. Standout cuts included tracks like “Wicked Witch” and “Baby Wyd?” to name a few.