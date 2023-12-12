News Carmen Mandato / Stringer via Getty Images Quando Rondo Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison After Recent Drug Arrest / 12.12.2023

Quando Rondo faces up to 20 years in prison after recent federal drug charges.

Arrested in Savannah, Georgia this past Saturday (Dec. 9), Rondo was implicated with conspiracy to possess and distribute narcotics, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

The “ABG” artist’s indictment included 14 counts encompassing drug trafficking crimes, illegal firearm possession, and conspiracy to commit robbery. This is in addition to previous state charges in Georgia for gang and drug-related activities earlier this year.

Rondo’s arrest by the FBI occurred after being pulled over in a vehicle. Per Billboard, he was the only person taken into custody, and his court appearance is scheduled for next week.

In June, Rondo and 18 others were indicted on similar charges, with allegations of his involvement in the Rollin’ 60s street gang and a conspiracy to distribute marijuana and hydrocodone pills. He was released on a $100,000 bond after that arrest.

This series of legal issues isn’t new for Rondo. He’s been embroiled in several incidents since gaining fame in 2018. In 2020, he was involved in a fatal altercation outside an Atlanta nightclub that led to the death of rapper King Von. Rondo maintained that he and his crew acted in self-defense that night.

In 2022, Rondo was involved in another gunfight, where his friend Lul Pab was killed. A statement from the rapper’s team read, “Quando was involved in a shooting yesterday evening [Friday], which resulted in the untimely death of another young man’s life; he himself didn’t sustain any injuries during the shooting and is safe.”

In March, Rondo released his second studio album, Recovery, under Atlantic Records. The 20-track LP boasted a lone feature from YoungBoy Never Broke Again in addition to standout cuts like “Me First” and “Where Would I Be.”

Since then, the Georgia native dropped a slew of singles such as “Long Live Pabb,” “Me First,” and “Feel This Way.”