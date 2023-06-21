News Carmen Mandato / Stringer via Getty Images Quando Rondo Indicted On Gang And Drug Possession Charges / 06.21.2023

Headlines were ablaze last week as Quando Rondo, along with 18 other individuals, found themselves ensnared in a significant legal battle. In a dramatic turn of events on Tuesday (June 20), the curtain was drawn back on a hefty 49-count indictment.

Notably, the legal maelstrom encompasses more than just drug charges. The 24-year-old rapper stands accused of a managerial role in the local faction of the notorious Rollin’ 60s gang.

The exhaustive list of charges was brought forward by the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, as reported by WJCL. Each of the accused faces a litany of allegations, ranging from using cell phones for illicit activity to overt gang affiliation.

Moreover, the accusations against Rondo narrow down to two counts of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s controlled substances act, one count of engaging in criminal street gang activity, and a single count of using a communication facility in the commission of a felony concerning controlled substances.

A striking detail within the indictment traces back to a supposed event on June 4. The “Imperfect Flower” musician allegedly left his hometown of Savannah to visit Macon, Georgia. Per the citation, the purpose of this trip was to settle a transaction with a marijuana dealer.

For fans of Rondo, his arrest wasn’t entirely a bolt from the blue. The artist turned himself into law enforcement on June 16. Earlier that day, he sent a tweet to his loved ones. “I love you, Paris, Italy, Kiyah, my mama, Tess, my Grandma Freida,” he wrote. “I’ll be back!” The poignant message signaled an impending legal storm.

I Love You Paris Italy Kiyah My Mama Tess My Grandma Freida I’ll Be Bacc ! — quando_rondo 💙🇦🇶♿️ (@quando_rondo) June 16, 2023

It’s Us Forever No Matter What ! https://t.co/WApVDcwQzG — quando_rondo 💙🇦🇶♿️ (@quando_rondo) June 16, 2023

This latest incident adds to the string of controversies surrounding Rondo. His name hit the headlines in November 2020 when he became entangled in an Atlanta altercation that culminated in the tragic death of Chicago rapper King Von. A known associate of Rondo’s crew, Lul Tim, is allegedly the one who pulled the trigger, ending the life of the 26-year-old musician.

In March, Quando Rondo released his second studio album, Recovery, under Atlantic Records. The 20-song project boasted a lone feature from YoungBoy Never Broke Again in addition to standout tracks like “Me First” and “Where Would I Be.”