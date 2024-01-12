News Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and Cole Burston / Contributor via Getty Images Fans Speculate Whether ASAP Rocky Snubbed Drake On Kid Cudi's "WOW" / 01.12.2024

Today (Jan. 12), social media speculated that ASAP Rocky may have subtly responded to Drake’s perceived jabs at him and Rihanna. The conjecture emerged following the release of Kid Cudi’s latest album, INSANO.

The New York artist appeared on the track “WOW.” Listeners honed in on verse two, where Rocky rapped, “Keep it cool, keep it smooth, why you makin’ a scene?/ Plus, my boo got the Glizzy; keep the receipt if it’s beef/ Cheffin’ mans, Boyardee, with the latest Goyard/ Me and my vamp bae got our own handshake/ These n***as can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.” Though the last bar was seemingly a reference to a plant root used for stomach ailments, some fans viewed it as a double entendre for “man, Drake.”

Listen to the record below.

Check out reactions below.

Drake dropping Rocky's name since 2018.

His fans: 😁

Asap Rocky mentions "mandrake "

Drake fans: He's so desperate 😭

Only one of those 2 men is bothered by the other, and it's not Rocky. — HUN43RD (@Asapsandman) January 12, 2024

This asap rocky diss to Drake might be the worst bar of all time — Oluwamucho (@MuchoTV2) January 12, 2024

Drake a sneak dissing cornball it’s warranted — KalebC4 (@Crscndo_v2) January 12, 2024

The speculation stemmed from Drake’s For All the Dogs, which came in out in October 2023. On the cut “Fear of Heights,” he seemingly references his past romantic connection with Rihanna. Lyrics like “Why they make it sound like I’m still hung up on you?/ That could never be/ Gyal can’t run me/ Better him than me/ Better it’s not me,” and “I’m anti, I’m anti/ Yeah, and the sex was average with you/ Yeah, I’m anti ’cause I had it with you,” are interpreted as digs at the Barbadian songstress and Rocky.

Further fueling the fire, Drake explicitly mentions Rocky on “Another Late Night.” He spat, “I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b**ch, this s**t get really rocky/ D**n, what? Dirty how I did him in the Wraith.” When asked about the lyrics by TMZ, the “LSD” hitmaker chose not to comment.

Meanwhile, Cudi’s INSANO also included collaborations with Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, Pharrell, Lil Yachty, DJ Drama and the late XXXTentacion. It served as his first LP since the 2022 release of Entergalactic, which was paired with a Netflix series of the same name.