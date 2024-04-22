News Jason Mendez / Stringer via Getty Images, Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images, and Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images Donald Glover Previews New Music With Ye And Kid Cudi During GILGA Radio / 04.22.2024

Earlier this month, Donald Glover announced that he would be retiring his Childish Gambino moniker after the release of two more albums. One of those projects, Atavista, will be a rework of 2020’s 3.15.20, while the other will serve as the soundtrack for his upcoming film, Bando Stone & The New World.

Today (April 22), Glover previewed new music featuring Ye and Kid Cudi during the latest episode of his “GILGA Radio” on Instagram Live. During a record speculatively titled “Say Less,” the Chicago native teased a potential Watch the Throne sequel with lyrics like, “N**gas waiting on The Throne like, ‘Hov, say yes’/I took my shoes out the store, they the new Payless/ That’s the ‘New God Flow,’ but I don’t pray less.”

In the same song, Ye name-dropped Rubi Rose, Don Lemon, and WWE star Keith Lee. Meanwhile, Glover’s verse included a line about Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock in 2023.

The end of the track contained an audio recording of Dr. Umar Johnson, in which the activist criticized Ye and Glover for having interracial relationships.

GILGA Radio happening live on instagram now. — donald (@donaldglover) April 22, 2024

Ep 2 of GILGA radio now available on https://t.co/xbRiNrtVDe tour signups at https://t.co/jFiP50SsdD — donald (@donaldglover) April 22, 2024

The stream also premiered a new version of “Warlords,” a track by Glover and Cudi that leaked in 2021. The airing of the updated song came weeks after the “Day ‘N’ Nite” artist said he was “cool” on doing a collaboration with the actor and rapper.

Glover addressed the perceived rift with Cudi during the first episode of “GILGA Radio.” “If you got a problem, I’m not here for the beef,” he stated. “Just like, talk to me… ‘Cause it’s like, we don’t have to agree on everything, but we also don’t have to be like, ‘When I see you, we have to wanna kill each other.’ Man, life is too short.”

Cudi has been burying the hatchet a lot lately. Earlier this year, he and Lupe Fiasco made up after a prolonged back-and-forth on Twitter. Similarly, the INSANO artist put aside his issues with Ye in 2023.