News Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Rihanna Says "Quality Time" Is Her Love Language: "It's A Luxury Around These Parts" / 01.11.2024

Rihanna recently starred in Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day collection promo. On Wednesday (Jan. 10), the Barbadian superstar shared a series of photos to advertise the line a month before the annual holiday.

In the images, Rihanna was seen wearing a pink low-cut bra, panties, garter belt, and sheer tights. One picture focused on her figure from the back, while the second was a more intimate pose of her holding her breasts. The photoshoot itself was enthusiastically received by fans, who showered the “Needed Me” singer with praise in the comments.

One person wrote, “Them babies did momma right.” Another said, “One thing I can count on is Rih eating the V-day shoot up every year.”

In a separate post shared today (Jan. 11), Rihanna revealed the first episode of “Savage Confessions,” a mini-series where she answers risque questions. When asked what her love language was, the artist responded, “Quality time. It’s a luxury around these parts. I’m busy, baby daddy’s busy. Anytime someone can carve out a little bit of time for me, I feel special.”

Rihanna’s remarks referenced her relationship with ASAP Rocky, with whom she shares two children. The pair welcomed their firstborn in May 2022, followed by the second in August 2023.

Meanwhile, RiRi’s involvement in Savage X Fenty has been pivotal since its inception in 2018. Although she stepped down as CEO in June 2023, she continues to play a significant role in the company as its executive chair.

Reflecting on the lingerie label’s journey, Rihanna told Vogue Business, “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”