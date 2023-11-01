News Mike Coppola / Staff via Getty Images ASAP Rocky Dodges Question About Alleged Drake Diss During Jog With Reporter / 11.01.2023

ASAP Rocky turned a Monday (Oct. 30) jog in West Hollywood into an impromptu interview session after a TMZ reporter joined him on the run.

The encounter took place two months after the Harlem native welcomed his second child, Riot Rose, with Rihanna. The birth corresponded with the release of his recent single “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” in July, which was originally featured in a Beats Studio Pro commercial.

Shedding her flip-flops to keep up barefoot, the journalist probed Rocky about having more kids. She referenced RiRi’s 2020 British Vogue cover story, where the songstress expressed the desire for “three or four” kids. Subsequently, the rapper laughed off the question and maintained his pace.

Later, the discussion veered to Rocky’s highly anticipated fourth album, Don’t Be Dumb. The reporter asked if the LP would address alleged disses from Drake’s latest project, For All The Dogs. However, the “L$D” hitmaker’s response was inaudible amid the jogging.

Notably, the Toronto artist name-dropped Rocky in the Lil Yachty-assisted cut “Another Late Night,” which many interpreted as a shot. He rapped, “Bring them jokes up to the gang, we get to really flockin’ / Or send a finger to your mama in some FedEx boxes / Open up that s**t, it’s jaw droppin’, really shockin’, aye / I ain’t Pretty Flacko, b**ch, this s**t get really rocky.”

During a prior conversation with DAZED, Rocky expressed enthusiasm for Don’t Be Dumb. He called it his “finest body of work so far,” with its release date under wraps.

“I’ve been really experimenting as usual, and what I like about this is it feels like my best work yet,” he said. “I want to leave expectations wide and open. I don’t want to tell you what to expect. I just want people to experience it how they do naturally.”