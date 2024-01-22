News Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Blueface Still Wants To Fight Soulja Boy Despite $1,000 Offer On His Books: "Keep That Small Change" / 01.22.2024

Blueface said he still wants to fight Soulja Boy despite the latter’s apology in their ongoing feud. During a recent phone call from prison, the “Thotiana” artist acknowledged his rival’s attempts to make amends but insisted on settling their differences physically.

“I heard Soulja Boy apologized. That s**t was real respectful. That’s more like it. You can keep that small change, but I still need that fade. You promised me, right? So we gonna do it like gentlemen and get that out of the way. I don’t even want no money; I made enough for the rest of the year,” he said in a clip reshared by DJ Akademiks.

Soulja previously attempted to mend their rift by offering to deposit $1,000 into the musician’s account while he’s currently incarcerated. “I know what it feels like to be locked down in a jail cell. Ain’t nobody f**kin’ with you. Ain’t nobody puttin’ money on your books,” the rapper said on Instagram Live. “Whoever know somebody, Blueface’s people, somebody, y’all hit me up. I’m gonna put $1,000 on that n**ga’s books.”

It came on the heels of Soulja jokingly threatening to pay inmates $2,000 to “rape” Blueface in jail last week. He stated, “I’m finna send the booty bandits. Who needs some noodles? Who needs some money on they books? Where the booty bandits at?”

Their beef began in December 2023 over a debate about who would win in a Verzuz match. Things got progressively worse after Soulja and Blueface made remarks about each other’s baby mothers and threatened to fight each other.

The Los Angeles native also name-dropped the “Kiss Me Thru the Phone” hitmaker on Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie (Remix).” Offset, Cardi B, and NLE Choppa were also mentioned on the track.