News Screenshot of Jaidyn Alexis’ “Barbie (Remix)” video featuring Blueface Blueface Name-Drops Cardi B, Soulja Boy, Offset, And More In Jaidyn Alexis' "Barbie (Remix)" / 01.03.2024

Today (Jan. 3), Blueface hopped on the remix of Jaidyn Alexis’ viral single, “Barbie.” He addressed his recent disputes with Soulja Boy and NLE Choppa. Elsewhere in the Los Angeles rapper’s verse, Offset caught a stray, with Cardi B also being name-dropped.

“Offset upset, Cardi got the update/ Soulja Boy mad he found out his b**ch f**ked, licked/This my business, welcome to the circus/F**k your feelings, you a son of a b**ch,” Blueface rapped. “NLE baby mama wanna hit/Why you lying ’bout the number, b**ch, you know I got the digits/I ain’t never pulled it out and ain’t have a b**ch to kiss it.”

Watch the visuals below.

The feud between the “Bleed It” rapper and Soulja Boy escalated last month after the former claimed he would win in a Verzuz battle. Subsequently, the pair got into a heated encounter via Instagram Live, with both threatening to fight one another. Blueface also alleged he slept with Jackilyn Martinez, the Chicago native’s baby mother.

“‘Til Soulja get a DNA test, that’s my child, lil’ bro. I’m the daddy now,” he stated. “What’s old about your baby mama sucking my d**k.” Martinez later filed a defamation lawsuit claiming that Blueface lied about hooking up with her.

Similarly, conflict arose with NLE Choppa when his child’s mother accused Blueface of making advances toward her. Meanwhile, the “Thotiana” hitmaker accused Offset of sleeping with Chrisean Rock in December 2023, which both of them denied.

I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help! https://t.co/lsDRLj3W2F — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 10, 2023

Following the release of “Barbie (Remix),” Blueface commented on the track via social media. He tweeted, “Every remix I’ve ever done has done [two times] better [than the] original. It was only right I bless my day one. We gon’ get a Platinum record with both our names on it. That will complete my career for me personally.”

The artist continued, “Play with me on this internet [and] I’m going to USE you. [The] best thing you can do is not acknowledge me or join the circus.”

Every remix I’ve ever done has done 2x better then original it was only right I bless my day 1 we gone get a platinum record with both our names on it that will complete my career for me personally — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) January 3, 2024