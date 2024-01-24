News Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Video Surfaces Of YFN Lucci Apologizing To Murder Victim's Family: "My Heart Goes Out To My Friend" / 01.24.2024

On Tuesday (Jan. 23), YFN Lucci entered a guilty plea on a single count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act related to the 2020 shooting of 28-year-old James Adams in Atlanta. Arrested in January 2021, the rapper was initially charged with murder for his role as the driver in the incident. Since then, he’s been in Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Facing potential life imprisonment without parole, Lucci negotiated a plea deal. It resulted in a 20-year sentence, half of which is to be served in custody and the remainder on probation. The agreement also included credit for time already served, which could make him eligible for release in roughly 3 1/2 months.

Shortly after, Law & Crime posted footage from inside the court. In the 40-minute clip, Lucci was seen accepting his charges and expressing regret over the situation. He stated, “First off, I wanna say my heart goes out to my friend, James Adams, and his family. Also, I wanna apologize to my family and my friends for putting them through this stressful process. I would also like to apologize to the court.”

The “Boss Life” artist’s defense team, comprised of Drew Findling, Gabe Banks, and Marissa Goldberg, informed the Washington Post, “After three years of pretrial litigation, more than two weeks of jury selection, and three years of incarceration waiting for his jury trial, today, the prosecution finally relented and dismissed the murder and RICO charges against Rayshawn Bennett.” They also emphasized Lucci’s steadfast refusal to cooperate in any other case.

Lucci’s indictment was also part of a broader investigation that saw the arrest of Young Thug on gang-related charges. The father of four was later the victim of a stabbing in jail in February 2022, an incident allegedly involving three YSL members charged with attempted murder.